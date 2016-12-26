Authorities Measure Illegal Timber Seized at Depot

A haul of illegally logged timber seized in a raid on a furniture depot owned by the wife of an army major in Kompong Speu province’s Oral district on Tuesday has been measured by the Forestry Administration, district governor Moung Thy said on Sunday.

The final tally consisted of 229 pieces of Thnong wood totaling 15 cubic meters, 59 pieces of Marinh wood totaling 41 cubic meters, and 21 pieces of Chhlik wood at 1 cubic meter, Mr. Thy said.

“We do not yet know where the depot owner bought the wood from; all we know is that the wood was transported from Koh Kong province andsome areas in Pursat province,” he said.

Mr. Thy said that the furniture depot’s owner, Kou Sokhoeun—the wife of army major Choeung Theng—had escaped from the depot on Tuesday, the day of the raid.

“We have not arrested the depot owners,” he said. “We have made a document and sent it to the court. If they do not show up, we will arrest them.”

