British Man, Cambodians Sentenced for Dealing Meth

A British man, his Cambodian girlfriend and two Cambodian-Americans were sentenced to up to five years in prison on Thursday at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for using and dealing drugs.

Peter Gold, 68, and Sim Lin, 36, were arrested at Ms. Lin’s apartment in Phnom Penh last year after undercover police officers bought drugs from her on multiple occasions at Sorya Mall.

Presiding Judge Ly Sokleng on Thursday sentenced the pair to five years in prison and fined each of them 6 million riel, or about $1,500, for using and dealing crystal methamphetamine, court spokesman Suos Vithyearandy said.

Em Seng, 43, was sentenced to four years and fined 5 million riel, or about $1,250, while Sophoan Hol, 50, a former celebrity DJ already imprisoned on a separate drug-related conviction, was sentenced to two years and fined 4 million riel, or about $1,000.

Peung Yok Hiep, a lawyer for Mr. Gold, said her client would consider appealing the verdict.

“The charge is not really correct because he knew nothing about the drug dealing. He just provided the place” where Ms. Lin used the drugs, she said.

