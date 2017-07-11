Drums, Bells Resound in Celebrations of Pre-Angkorian Sambor Prei Kuk

Drums and bells rang out across Cambodia on Monday morning to celebrate the approval of Kompong Thom province’s Sambor Prei Kuk pre-Angkorian temples as a World Heritage site.

The collective of about 50 7th-century temples joined Angkor Archaeological Park and the Preah Vihear temple as a heritage site following an announcement on Saturday.

Provincial governor Sok Lu said celebrations were seen across Kompong Thom and at the temple site. “The celebrations show how happy people are with the achievement,” he said.

A post on the Facebook page of Prime Minister Hun Sen—who had suggested the celebrations—added that “there were drumming performances and traditional dances in order to celebrate across the country.” Government officials, armed forces, monks, students and villagers joined the celebrations, the social media post said.

