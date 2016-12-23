Health Center Official Arrested for Selling Meth

A deputy director at a commune-run health center in Kampot province, who was allegedly peddling crystal methamphetamine, was arrested along with two of his buyers on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Chor Nop, 38, was arrested selling meth among street vendors in Chhuk district’s Taken commune, said Lok Nhav, chief of the provincial police’s minor crimes bureau.

Mr. Nop was questioned at the provincial police headquarters about where he sourced the drugs, and would be sent to the provincial court today, said In Chiva, a deputy provincial police chief. Commune councilor Prum Chun said Mr. Nop had worked at the Taken-Koh Sla health center since 1997 and was promoted to deputy director a couple of years ago.

The councilor speculated that Mr. Nop had been driven to sell drugs “because he’s greedy. Because it’s easy to make money,” he said.

Two of Mr. Nop’s clients—Nham Chroeun, 23, and Roeung Rotha, 24—were also arrested while smoking meth together at one of their homes in Trapaing Phlaing commune on Wednesday, Mr. Nhav said.

phearun@cambodiadaily.com

© 2016, The Cambodia Daily. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reproduced in print, electronically, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.