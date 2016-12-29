Man Suspected of Murdering Ex-Wife’s Lover on Run

Police said they were searching on Wednesday for a rice farmer accused of hacking his neighbor to death with an ax out of jealousy over the victim’s relationship with the farmer’s ex-wife.

Sao Samoeurn, deputy police chief of Kampot province, said Chey Bunthoeurn, 38, attacked Sao Chanorn, 48, also a rice farmer, with an ax as the victim left his ex-wife’s home in Banteay Meas district’s Samraong Loeu commune at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

“He was hiding downstairs, waiting for the victim to leave the house,” Mr. Samoeurn said. “He hacked the victim 11 times” on his body and head.

The suspect had recently divorced Keo Chran, 40, and moved 50 meters away into his parents’ home, but had become jealous when she began dating the other farmer, he added.

“Even though he divorced her, he’s still jealous,” Mr. Samoeurn said.

Commune officials were alerted to the murder by villagers who found the victim’s body lying on the street at daybreak, prompting a search for the suspect, district police chief Torn Ro said.

