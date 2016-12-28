NGO to Conduct Own Probe Into Poipet Flopper Case

Human rights group Adhoc said on Tuesday it was carrying out its own investigation into a controversial assault charge against an opposition CNRP official in Poipet City and would submit its findings to the court.

Mang Puthy, the CNRP’s deputy head of operations in Poipet, was charged on Saturday with aggravated intentional violence by the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Court for allegedly hitting Chhean Pisith, deputy chief of the Poipet International Border Checkpoint, with his SUV on Thursday.

Videos of the incident show Mr. Pisith collapsing to the ground in front of a barely moving vehicle, and Adhoc provincial coordinator Soum Chankea said on Tuesday that authorities seemed not to have questioned any witnesses other than police.

He said the NGO would submit the results of its probe to the court.

