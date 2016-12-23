Police Arrest Two Men in Separate Family Rape Cases

Police in Kompong Chhnang province have arrested two men accused of raping female family members—the fourth and fifth cases reported this week of sexual assaults of minors by relatives.

A 41-year-old rice farmer from Rolea Ba’ier district was accused of sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter on multiple occasions since March, district police chief Tem Thanthy said.

The victim’s father had “threatened to kill her” if she told anyone, Mr. Thanthy said, but the girl alerted her mother earlier this month.

The mother approached a village chief, who filed a police complaint.

“We received the complaint on December 4, but we just arrested the suspect when he returned from work” outside the province on Tuesday, Mr. Thanthy said.

In a separate case on Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old cousin repeatedly over the course of a few months, Mr. Thanthy said.

The suspect was arrested after the girl filed a complaint with officials from the Women’s Affairs Ministry.

