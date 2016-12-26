Police Hunt for Man Suspected of Killing Wife

Police are searching for a man suspected of beating his wife to death after her daughter found her body buried in a kiln outside their family home in Ratanakkiri province on Saturday, officials said.

Sam Vannak, chief of the provincial police’s serious crimes bureau, identified the suspect as Boes Nang and the victim as Phon Pov, both 47.

He said the search has expanded to Mr. Nang’s home province of Tbong Khmum. Teth Sakhoeun, deputy chief of the provincial serious crimes bureau, said Mr. Nang likely used a stick and a hoe—found near the scene —to murder Phon Pov at their home in Banlung City.

“He broke her neck and jaw and hit all over her body with a stick and then buried the body in a charcoal kiln,” Mr. Sakhoeun said.

The daughter alerted police when she found her mother’s body at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, he said.

“We found the husband’s motorbike that he abandoned before he ran away, so we determined that it was the husband who killed her,” Mr. Sakhoeun said, adding that jealousy may have been the motivation.

soumy@cambodiadaily.com

© 2016, The Cambodia Daily. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reproduced in print, electronically, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.