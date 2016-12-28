Police Searching for Gang Of Seven Armed Robbers

Police said they were searching for seven men armed with six AK-47 assault rifles who broke into a Phnom Penh house, shot a man and made away with valuables.

Chea Sovann, deputy police chief of Pur Senchey district, said the masked men entered the house of farmer Kem Kon, 44, in Snor commune at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, then gagged and tied up his family before searching the property for valuables.

“The robbers took jewelry, three telephones, one identity card, car ownership papers and car keys,” Mr. Sovann said.

It was unclear if the robbers found cash, as Mr. Sovann said they had not, while the National Police website reported they stole $500 in cash plus jewelry.

A neighbor who saw the robbery unfold alerted Mr. Kon’s nephew, Khuy Mon, who ran into the house and was shot twice in the stomach.

He was hospitalized and was in stable condition on Tuesday.

In a panic after shooting Mr. Mon, the robbers fled “behind the house [into] the bushes,” Mr. Sovann said.

