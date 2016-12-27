Salmonella Fears Spark Ban on Potato Chip Brand

Cambodia’s consumer protection agency issued a statement on Monday asking food merchants to stop distributing some Old Dutch-brand potato chips over fears of salmonella.

Though no cases have been reported so far, the chips, manufactured by U.S.-based Old Dutch Foods, have been recalled internationally after possible salmonella contamination.

No vendors contacted on Monday in Phnom Penh sold the chips, and it is unclear if they are available for purchase in the country.

Members of the Commerce Ministry’s directorate general in charge of consumer protection whose numbers were listed on the statement said they were unaware of the ban and declined to comment.

The statement said the agency, known as Camcontrol, had banned the importing of the chips.

A Camcontrol official who refused to be named said the only previous recall he remembered was one of contaminated milk powder for infants in 2013.

In that case, the powder, made with whey protein concentrate from New Zealand, was found to be contaminated with botulism, a species of bacteria that can cause paralysis and sometimes death.

