General Mok Chito, deputy National Police chief, said that police on Wednesday arrested Romanian national Olaru Narcis Manuel, 22, in Siem Reap province and seized the five kilograms of drugs.

Cambodian Police have arrested five foreign nationals and seized more than five kilograms of meth in raids after a month-long investigation.

General Mok Chito, deputy National Police chief, said that police arrested Romanian national Olaru Narcis Manuel, 22, in Siem Reap province and seized the five kilograms of drugs.

In full: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/five-foreigners-busted-in-cambodia-for-trafficking-meth-from-golden-triangle.html

© 2019, The Cambodia Daily. All rights reserved No part of this article may be reproduced in print, electronically, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.