ICRC – Detention Field Officer

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral and independent organization whose exclusively humanitarian mission is to protect the lives and dignity of victims of war and internal violence and to provide them with assistance. Please visit www.icrc.org for more information. The ICRC office in Cambodia provides assistance to victims of violence and works with authorities in order to improve the conditions in detention facilities. It also endeavours to promote and to strengthen humanitarian law and universal humanitarian principles.

We are looking for a Detention Field Officer, based in Phnom Penh

Your main responsibilities: Under the overarching supervision of the Detention Team Leader (DTL) but immediate supervision of the Detention Delegate, the Detention Field Officer (DFO) participates in all aspects of ICRC visits to Cambodian prisons (i.e. discussions with detainees and prison authorities etc.) to promote humane conditions of detention. Within the scope of this work, the DFO provides protocol-sensitive oral translation as well as professional translation of written documents and representations. The DFO is expected to contribute actively to analysis of both prison environments as well as country context.

Your education and experience

University degree or equivalent in political science, law, economics, anthropology/ social science,

At least two years’ work experience in a similar field with a humanitarian or development organization,

Experience working and/or coordinating with government institutions,

Experience working with marginalized communities and/or participating in social reintegration efforts is a strong asset (i.e. Mith Samlanh, Hagar etc.),

Experience doing professional translation work an asset,

Knowledge of Criminal Procedure Code, Penal Code, Law on Prisons and/or other legislation linked to detention.

Your profile

Pro-active with a strong sense of responsibility and integrity,

Resourceful, with strong organizational skills and able to fulfil assigned tasks with minimal supervision,

Excellent interpersonal / communication skills. Demonstrated ability to work in team settings with people from diverse backgrounds,

Strong interest in humanitarian work – particularly in relation to places of detention,

Strong written and spoken English,

Good computer skills (Ms. Office, internet, email…etc),

Readiness to travel and spend extended periods in rural areas of Cambodia.

Interested applicants are requested to submit their comprehensive CV, letter of motivation in English as well as diploma transcript(s) and salary expectations, by email only to: ppo_hr_services@icrc.org (please specify application for Detention Field Officer position at your email title).

Attn: Laura Gilperez Rivera – Administration Department/Human Resources

The closing date for the post will be: 17 February 2017

Kindly note that only short-listed candidates will be notified for the interview.