100 New Buses Set to Hit Phnom Penh’s Streets

Five new bus routes will be added to Phnom Penh’s fledgling public bus service next month after 100 buses donated by China arrived at the Sihanoukville port on Monday.

City Hall spokesman Met Measpheakdey said the five new lines would be added by the beginning of next month, while two more would be added by the end of the year.

There are currently 57 buses operating on three lines within the city, he said. To avoid causing traffic jams on the roads between Sihanoukville and Phnom Penh, 20 buses will be transported each day until all 100 buses are inside the capital, he said.

He said he did not know the value of the fleet, but in a memorandum of understanding, a Chinese bus company that promised to donate 100 buses to Cambodia in 2014 valued each bus at $70,000. Mr. Measpheakdey said he did not know if the newly-received buses were the same ones.