59 RCAF Officers Rank Up in New Promotions

More than 50 military officers have been promoted to lieutenant, major and brigadier generals, adding to the growing ranks of senior officers, according to the Royal Gazette.

The promotion of 59 Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) officers was published in a royal decree signed by King Norodom Sihamoni on June 29.

According to the gazette, 31 colonels were elevated to the rank of one-star, brigadier generals and 25 brigadier generals advanced to earn two stars as major generals.

Three major generals were made lieutenant generals with three stars, the publication says.

Chhum Sucheat, spokesman for the Defense Ministry, said the decisions were based on internal vetting in accordance with the law.

“Those who have been promoted went through the rank promotion evaluation committee and have a history of committing good deeds,” he said.

In February, 434 colonels were elevated to brigadier general in another round of promotions.

In 2010, the Defense Ministry reported it had more than 2,200 generals of all ranks in its royal armed forces, about 1,500 more than the entire U.S. military at the time.

