74 Chinese Nationals Deported Over VoIP Scam

More than 70 Chinese nationals, including the alleged ringleader and operators of an exhortation scam using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), were extradited to China on Thursday, an Interior Ministry official said.

On Saturday, 73 Chinese men and women were arrested in multiple police raids in Phnom Penh and Kampot province, about a month after Chinese authorities contacted immigration police to warn them of the scammers’ operation, Kampot provincial police chief Mao Chanmathurith said on Sunday.

The alleged leader of the scam was caught at Phnom Penh International Airport on Sunday evening while attempting to flee the country, Uk Heisela, head of investigations for the Interior Ministry’s immigration department, said on Thursday.

“We were checking at the airports and when he was trying to leave, he was arrested,” Major General Heisela said.

The suspects, who had been held at the immigration department, were deported on Thursday afternoon on a China Southern Airlines flight chartered by Chinese authorities from Phnom Penh to Hunan province, he said.

soumy@cambodiadaily.com

© 2017, The Cambodia Daily. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reproduced in print, electronically, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.