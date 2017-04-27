Adhoc 5 Selected As Finalists for International Rights Award

“By detaining them in this fashion they not only affect their work but threaten the work of all human rights defenders in Cambodia,” he said in an email. Mr. Khambatta said the announcement shines a spotlight on the finalists.

“We believe this kind of international pressure will ensure that the Cambodian government’s actions are widely publicized and that they know that such actions will have an impact on their international reputation,” he said. “We hope this will encourage them to release them.”

But government spokesman Phay Siphan yesterday said the award’s publicity would be futile.

“The award will mean nothing to the Cambodian court,” he said. “I can’t really take it into consideration. For the court, I have the respect,” he added.

The winner will be selected from a shortlist of three by 10 of the world’s leading human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, and announced in Geneva in October.

The 2012 laureate was Cambodian monk Luon Sovath, recognized for his land rights activism.

