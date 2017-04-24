Alleged Semen Smuggler Had Visited Cambodia

A man arrested by Thai border police for allegedly trying to smuggle human semen into Laos on Thursday had made several trips to Cambodia over the past year, regional media reported over the weekend.

Nithinon Srithaniyanan, 25, was arrested at the Nong Khai border checkpoint with six tubes of semen inside a nitrogen storage tank destined for a clinic in Vientiane, according a Friday story in the Bangkok Post.

“Officers noticed that Mr. Nithinon had been traveling back and forth to Cambodia through the Aranyaprathet checkpoint,” and across the border to Laos, according to Nimit Saeng-ampai, chief customs officer at the checkpoint, the article said.

The Post said the suspect told authorities he had made 12 deliveries to Phnom Penh.

Uk Heisela, chief of investigations at the Interior Ministry’s immigration department, and Chou Bun Eng, secretary of state with the ministry and vice chair of the national committee to combat human trafficking, said on Sunday that they were not aware of the case.

Smuggling sperm into the country would violate anti-trafficking laws, Major General Heisela said.

