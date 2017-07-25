Another Guilty, Corrupt Official Walks Free

An assistant at the Council for the Development of Cambodia walked free yesterday despite being found guilty of demanding bribes to process applications, less than a week after two City Hall officials were also freed despite being found guilty of pocketing public funds.

Chhim Piseth, an assistant to an unspecified deputy secretary-general at the council, which approves foreign investment projects, was charged in April with misappropriation of public funds after being accused of only stamping documents after receiving payments.