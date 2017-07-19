Bus Route Expansion Delayed for More Planning

Expansion of Phnom Penh’s fledgling bus network has been delayed until at least next month because City Hall needs more time to plan new routes, according to its spokesman.

Municipal officials met on Tuesday to discuss rearranging existing lines and adding new routes, as well as parking and bus stations, Met Measpheakdey said.

Newly inaugurated Phnom Penh governor Khuong Sreng had announced on Thursday that the delayed addition of five new routes would be confirmed by the end of last week.

The planned expansion will now be split into two phases, Mr. Measpheakdey said.

“The first stage is to add three routes…. It might be ready next month or after next month,” he said, adding that the final stage would be timetabled afterward.

Last month, after 100 new buses donated by China arrived at the Sihanoukville port, the spokesman said the five new routes would open at the beginning of this month, with two more expected by year’s end.

Phnom Penh currently has 57 buses operating on three lines, he said at the time.

phearun@cambodiadaily.com

© 2017, The Cambodia Daily. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reproduced in print, electronically, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.