Cabinet Schedules First Meeting in Seven Weeks

The Council of Ministers, with Prime Minister Hun Sen at the helm, will convene on Friday, according to a statement released on Monday, breaking a seven-week streak without meetings that fueled rumors about Mr. Hun Sen’s health.

The body, which last met on June 16, will gather on Friday to discuss proposed amendments to the Law on Patents, a draft sub-decree related to civil servant allowances and a new economic agreement between Asean and China, according to a statement posted to government spokesman Phay Siphan’s Facebook page.

The prime minister’s relative absence from the public spotlight—and photographs of what appeared to be a trip to Singapore last month—fueled Facebook speculation that he was unwell following his hospitalization in May for extreme exhaustion.

Asked to comment on Mr. Hun Sen’s health on Monday, Mr. Siphan chastised reporters for asking a “provocative question” before hanging up.

