Cambodia Joins World Sailing Body, Eyes 2023

The Cambodia Sailing Federation joined the international regulatory body World Sailing earlier this month, according to its deputy director, who hopes Cambodia’s easy access to water will translate into future success for the squad.

Thong Rathasak said on Wednesday at a media conference that the federation was accepted into World Sailing on July 7, allowing them to compete in global sailing events.

Despite having just 20 athletes and four coaches almost two years after it was established, Mr. Rathasak said the group had potential.

“First, we have water resources and sea resources,” he said.

“Second, we are a member of World Sailing.”

The group has competed in windsurfing events in Thailand and Singapore but also has athletes specializing in small laser class sailboats.

Vath Chamroeun, secretary-general of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, echoed calls for sailing-themed events to be included in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, saying the athletes would do “whatever it takes” to win a medal.

“Experts have noticed that a few Cambodian athletes who trained [abroad] have good talent,” he said at the conference, held at the committee’s headquarters in Phnom Penh.

