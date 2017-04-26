Congress Approves Vice Presidents Again

The CNRP on Tuesday unanimously approved an amendment of its bylaws that it hopes will satisfy the Interior Ministry’s demands and allow for the official recognition of the party’s three vice presidents.

Yesterday’s snap congress marks the party’s third attempt in two months to appease the ministry and allow lawmakers Eng Chhay Eang, Mu Sochua and Pol Ham to officially become deputy presidents.

All three candidates were named to the position last month after Sam Rainsy resigned as party president to dodge amended legislation barring those convicted of crimes from leading a party, which Prime Minister Hun Sen made clear was targeted at the CNRP.