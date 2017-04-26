Congress Approves Vice Presidents Again

The CNRP on Tuesday unanimously approved an amendment of its bylaws that it hopes will satisfy the Interior Ministry’s demands and allow for the official recognition of the party’s three vice presidents.
Yesterday’s snap congress marks the party’s third attempt in two months to appease the ministry and allow lawmakers Eng Chhay Eang, Mu Sochua and Pol Ham to officially become deputy presidents.
All three candidates were named to the position last month after Sam Rainsy resigned as party president to dodge amended legislation barring those convicted of crimes from leading a party, which Prime Minister Hun Sen made clear was targeted at the CNRP.
The CNRP’s internal rule change approved yesterday allows the steering committee to choose at least one new vice president from its members by absolute majority vote in the event that the party does not have anyone serving in the role at the time.
The change will now be forwarded to the ministry for approval, according to Mr. Chhay Eang.
“Everything is going smoothly now,” he said. The party has said that it plans on naming the same three legislators for the role.
Interior Ministry spokesman Khieu Sopheak could not be reached for comment.
