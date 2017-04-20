Corpse Found Wrapped in Rice Sack in Pursat

A villager picking wild vegetables found a rice sack giving off a bad smell and, after gathering his neighbors, opened it to find the body of a naked man between 40 and 50 years old, police in Pursat province said on Wednesday.

A suspect was being sought in the murder of the man, who had a gaping wound in the back of his neck, said Neang Vuth, police chief in Bakan district.

“The suspect might have used an ax or machete to attack the victim because the wound was so deep,” he said.

“We had concluded that this was not a robbery.

It was a revenge case because the suspect seems to have been well organized.”

The body was found at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday in Boeng Khnar commune, Mr. Vuth said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was believed to have been killed at least nine days ago, based on the state of decomposition, he said.

But the body might have been left more recently, as a villager reported seeing three men on a tractor loaded with a rice sack in the area on Tuesday morning, he said.

