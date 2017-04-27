Six More Months

Politically motivated. Arbitrary. An affront to human rights. The yearlong detention without trial of the Adhoc 5—a moniker given to four rights workers and an election official caught up in an opposition leader’s alleged affair—has been called all of these things.

Today, a judge is expected to lengthen the detention by another six months, purportedly to continue the investigation against the five, even though, in the past six months of the ongoing probe, Adhoc says only one witness has been called.

Critics around the world—from the U.N. to a group of Asean parliamentarians—have decried the detention and called for their release. Closer to home, the group’s imprisonment spawned a yearlong Black Monday campaign in which lands rights activists and evictees donned T-shirts, scrawled posters and shouted slogans.

The government’s response to the ongoing condemnation?

That every day of the detention, every denied appeal, every banned prison visit has been in accordance with the law.

Adhoc is Cambodia’s oldest human rights organization and the four detainees are the group’s head of monitoring Ny Sokha, his deputies Nay Vanda and Yi Soksan and senior investigator Lim Mony.

They were initially detained after questioning on April 28 last year and charged in May for allegedly bribing the alleged mistress of then-deputy opposition leader Kem Sokha to deny an affair. Ny Chakrya, deputy secretary-general of the National Election Committee (NEC) and a former Adhoc employee, was accused of being an accomplice.

Government officials have said the five were not jailed for “political reasons,” but for violating the law. And on Wednesday, a Phnom Penh Municipal Court spokesman said the presiding judge in the case intended to continue their detention “to fulfill the process of additional questioning.”

However, Wan-Hea Lee, country representative of the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the Adhoc case demonstrates “deep flaws in the judicial system” and “does nothing to improve public confidence in the Cambodian courts.”

“Pre-trial detainees are in effect being punished before their guilt is established in court,” Ms. Lee said in an email on Tuesday. “This violates human rights on many levels, not least the presumption of innocence.”

Other critics say the case is emblematic of the injustice regularly dispensed by the nation’s courts, including disregard for the right to a fair trial and a failure to justify continued detention without a trial.

In practice, the courts don’t need any evidence to justify longer provisional detention, Sok Sam Oeun, a prominent human rights attorney, said on Monday.

“They just say that they want to conduct more investigation,” Mr. Sam Oeun said.

Generally, he said, “the first question of the judge is whether you have any evidence to prove you’re innocent.”