Court Vows Legal Action Against Phnom Penh CNRP Chief

Authorities said on Monday they would seek legal action against the CNRP’s top official in Phnom Penh for failing for the third time to appear for questioning over a confrontation that occurred during the commune election campaign.

Morn Phalla, head of the CNRP’s executive committee in Phnom Penh, ignored Monday’s deadline to present himself to the police station in Meanchey district to answer questions about a fight between opposition supporters and a man on a motorbike during a campaign procession, according to deputy district police chief Huor Minh Vang.

“He did not show up for the past three summons—two issued by police and one other issued by the prosecutor,” Mr. Minh Vang said.

The deputy police chief said he would file a report to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court “soon” seeking legal action against the CNRP chief.

“I will request the prosecutor’s advice to continue our procedure,” he said, declining to comment further.

Court spokesman Ly Sophana did not respond to requests for comment.

Authorities previously said that Mr. Phalla was responsible for the rally since he organized it, and said they wanted to ask him to identify who was involved in the attack.

Mr. Phalla’s telephones were turned off on Monday and he did not respond to a request for comment on Facebook.

But in the past, he has denied any involvement or even being in attendance at the May 28 scuffle, deeming the case to be politically motivated harassment of the opposition. Video footage of the rally showed the driver moving against the stream of the parade before angry opposition supporters attacked him.

In a separate case, one of the six former CNRP commune election candidates in Takeo province who was questioned over a campaign confrontation with CPP supporters there said he had not heard any news on the case since the group appeared for questioning earlier this month.

Keo Eat, second deputy commune chief in Prey Khla and also head of the CNRP in the commune, said they were awaiting word from the court.

Takeo court officials could not be reached for comment.

