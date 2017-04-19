Family Arguments Leave Relatives Dead in Separate Murders

Family arguments turned deadly on Monday in two northwestern provinces, where police were investigating the murders of a man and woman by their respective relatives.

In Siem Reap province, a 31-year-old man beat his older sister to death after she confronted him about eating at her house, according to police.

Kdab Sophal attacked Kdab Phalla, 42, on Monday night, punching her and hitting her in the face with a spade, and left her in a pool of blood at her home in Puok district’s Puok commune, district police chief Tep Pomsen said.

Another sibling called the district police, who quickly arrived at the scene, Mr. Pomsen said, but Kdab Phalla died on her way to the provincial referral hospital.

The police chief said Mr. Sophal initially fled into the forest to evade arrest, but police found him sleeping at a house 50 meters from his sister’s home at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Provincial court spokesman Yin Srang said Mr. Sophal was charged with intentional murder and sent to the provincial prison to await trial.

In a separate case, police said a Battambang province woman beat her brother-in-law to death after the two had an alcohol-fueled dispute early on Monday morning.

Mai March, a 55-year-old farmer, attacked her brother-in-law, Chan Muth, 68, with a thick 2-meter-long bamboo pole at her home in Sangke district’s Wat Tamim commune, deputy provincial police chief Chet Vanny said.

Ms. March’s husband witnessed the attack, but could not intervene, and Chan Muth died instantly, Mr. Vanny said.

Police arrested Ms. March on Monday and she would be sent to court today, he said.

