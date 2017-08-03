Former General Nhek Bun Chhay Brought In for Questioning

Under-pressure KNUP president Nhek Bun Chhay has been called into questioning at the Phnom Penh municipal police headquarters this afternoon over a 2012 incident relating to drugs, a police official said.

Mr. Bun Chhay, a former general for Funcinpec during the time it shared power with the ruling CPP in the 1990s, has faced increasing pressure from the government since he was allegedly caught in a telephone recording in June promising support for the opposition CNRP.

He was stripped of his government adviser role in June, and members of his Khmer National United Party have been sacked from governmental jobs. Neth Savoeun, the National Police commissioner, said today that Mr. Bun Chhay was being “questioned at the Phnom Penh municipal police headquarters.”

“Police are just implementing a court warrant in connection to making drugs in Kampong Speu in 2012,” General Savoeun said.

Mr. Savoeun directed questions about why the police was just now implementing the arrest to the municipal court.

