Four Men Arrested for Poipet Fake Money Scam

Four men, including a Frenchman and a Cameroonian, were arrested in Poipet City for attempting to take cash from a man with the promise of duplicating the notes, police said.

Khem Sophorn, chief of the Banteay Meanchey provincial minor crimes bureau, said the four men promised the man, whose name he claimed not to remember, that they could make copies of bank notes about a month ago.

However, the intended victim noticed that it was a scam and informed authorities, he said.

“They manipulated the people by showing them that they could duplicate money,” Mr. Sophorn said.

After carrying out investigations, two Cambodians and two foreigners, whose names he also could not remember, were detained on Saturday and equipment from their rented apartments was seized, he said.

“We have obtained some equipment that they used to produce fake money like ink,” he said.

All four were being questioned at the provincial court on Monday, he said.

A court spokesman declined to comment.

