Furry Residents From White Building Rescued, Looking for New Homes

It’s not just the human inhabitants of the White Building who have lost their homes and are looking for a new place to stay. Animal Rescue Cambodia has saved 17 cats and kittens that were abandoned by their owners when they left the apartment block, along with other possessions they didn’t want or couldn’t take with them.

Many of the furry rescues needed medical treatment, including vaccinations and eye surgeries, according to the group’s Facebook page.

While one of the cats died from a heart condition, Animal Rescue Cambodia is still providing care for the remaining felines—at a cost of about $150 per cat—and looking to rehome them.

The nonprofit organization, which is mostly run by foreign and Cambodian volunteers, is hoping to raise $2,400 from donations to give the White Building cats a “second chance.” “Just a few dollars can change the world for these animals and for less than the cost of a cup of coffee, you can make a difference,” says a post on the group’s website.

