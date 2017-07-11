Gov’t: N Korea’s Latest Missile ‘Clear Violation’

The Foreign Affairs Ministry on Monday said North Korea’s July 4 test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, which garnered international condemnation, was “a clear violation” of U.N. Security Council resolutions and called on the country to comply with U.N. resolutions and international obligations.

Nearly a week after the launch of North Korea’s first ICBM, which is said to be capable of hitting the U.S. state of Alaska, the ministry, in a statement, also called on “all parties concerned to exercise self-restraint and create an environment conducive to the early resumption of the Six-Party Talks.”

The talks—involving China, the U.S., North Korea, South Korea, Japan and Russia—were aimed at stopping Pyongyang’s nuclear program through negotiations that began in 2003 but have since stalled.

North Korea said the missile could carry a large nuclear warhead, Reuters reported.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley last week said the U.S. was ready to defend itself and its allies if necessary, but preferred to take diplomatic action, Reuters reported.

