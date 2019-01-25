Many Prek Achi Commune families have opted to send their children to South Korea, where some 54,000 Cambodians have found relatively well-paid jobs.

Prek Achi Commune, Kampong Cham Province — In 2015, Vin Dyna, then 21 yearsold, was struggling with the combined study load of his high school curriculum and the private Korean language classes he was following.

He turned to his mother Horm Seang for advice, and she recalled how she did not have to think long about her answer.

“He asked me whether to drop the Khmer or Korean classes – I told him to go for Korean class and then he passed the test,” Horm Seang, 54, said, adding that she encouraged him to start Korean classes a few years earlier.

In full: https://www.voacambodia.com/a/in-poor-cambodian-town-labor-migration-to-south-korea-provides-income-for-many/4757120.html

© 2019, The Cambodia Daily. All rights reserved No part of this article may be reproduced in print, electronically, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.