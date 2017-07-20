Interior Minister Approves Central Surveillance Control Room

Plans to set up a central control room at Phnom Penh City Hall to coordinate surveillance cameras across the capital have been approved, according to a statement signed by Interior Minister Sar Kheng.

The new center will inspect data captured from the videocameras and take emergency calls to help resolve incidents related to “traffic, social order and safety in Phnom Penh,” said the statement, which was posted to the ministry’s website on Tuesday.

The new system will coordinate monitoring work currently split between City Hall officials, who oversee 600 cameras, and National Police, who monitor 400, as well as 200 more cameras expected to be donated by China, City Hall spokesman Met Measpheakdey said last week at the plan’s initial announcement.

The center’s monitoring team will include City Hall, National Police and military police officials, and five groups will rotate through six-hour shifts to man the system 24 hours a day, with each group overseen by a deputy governor, deputy police chief or deputy military police commander, the statement said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Khieu Sopheak could not be reached for comment.

