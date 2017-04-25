Japan Wants to Open Consular Office in Siem Reap

The Japanese government plans to establish a new diplomatic office in Siem Reap City to accommodate more Japanese nationals traveling to the tourism area, according to an embassy official.

Naoaki Kamoshida, counselor at the Japanese Embassy in Phnom Penh, confirmed the plan by email, saying, “Given that the number of Japanese citizens living in Cambodia is on an increasing trend in recent years and that Siem Reap attracts a substantial number of Japanese visitors every year, Japan plans to establish a Consular Office in Siem Reap.”

Japan has not yet sought approval from the Cambodian government, but Mr. Kamoshida said officials would do so soon and aimed to open the office in January next year.

More than 191,000 Japanese tourists visited Cambodia last year, and the country currently hosts about 2,700 Japanese residents, with 400 nationals living in Siem Reap, Mr. Kamoshida said.

In September, All Nippon Airways launched weekly direct flights between Phnom Penh and Tokyo.

Cambodia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry could not be reached for comment on Monday.

