Japanese to Provide Flood Aid During PM Visit

Japan will use next week’s state visit by Prime Minister Hun Sen to offer $35 million in grant aid for a flood protection program in Cambodia and improvements to Phnom Penh’s drainage system, the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Wednesday in a statement.

Mr. Hun Sen will also sign an agreement for Japan to loan Cambodia $209 million for the development of a new container port terminal in Sihanoukville, the statement said.

One of Cambodia’s biggest financial supporters, Japan also provided more than $140 million in loans and grants for a variety of projects, including flood protection and drainage, in March.

Japan has been involved in upgrading and reconstructing much of Phnom Penh’s water supply and drainage systems for years, giving more than $300 million in assistance in the last 10 years.

During his visit from Sunday to Wednesday, Mr. Hun Sen will also meet with Crown Prince Naruhito, visit a waste disposal facility, deliver a keynote speech at a seminar on investing in Cambodia and meet Cambodian students studying in Japan, the ministry said.

