Malaysia Deports Five Migrants Over Forest, Wildlife Crimes

Five Cambodian migrants who served prison time in Malaysia over forest and wildlife crimes were returned to Cambodia this week, the Foreign Affair Ministry statement said on Friday in a statement.

The five men, ages 20 to 60, were from Kompong Cham, Prey Veng and Kampot provinces, and had served five months in a Malaysian prison, the ministry said.

The men, who had lived in Malaysia since 2014, were arrested in Kluang district’s Jahor city on March 11 for killing a monitor lizard, possession of ivory and logging rosewood, the ministry reported.

While the crimes carried prison sentences of up to five years, and fines in excess of $11,000, the Malaysian court decided to reduce the sentence to five months, after intervention by Cambodian embassy, the ministry said.

Another Cambodian, a maid who sought help because of difficult working conditions, will be returned to the country on Monday. The embassy was able to secure nearly $3,000 in wages for the woman from her employer, the ministry said.

odom@cambodiadaily.com

© 2017, The Cambodia Daily. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reproduced in print, electronically, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.