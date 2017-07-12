Man Arrested, Another Sought in Fatal Robbery

Police arrested a 66-year-old man and were looking for his nephew on Tuesday after determining they lured a pair of motorbike dealers with a potential sale, then robbed and murdered them in Battambang province, according to police.

Yin Saren of Thma Koul district’s Roung Chrey commune was arrested on Monday night, according to a report on the National Police website on Tuesday.

Uon Sao, Mr. Saren’s nephew, was at large, it added.

Deputy provincial police chief Chet Vanny confirmed the arrest of Mr. Saren, but declined to say how many others might have been involved in the murders.

Mey Kimsan, deputy police chief of Bavel district where the murders took place, said Mr. Saren called the motorbike dealers and took them to where Mr. Sao was waiting.

“They persuaded the victims by saying there was a motorbike for sale,” Mr. Kimsan said.

“They wanted the victims’ money because they were motorbike dealers, who always keep their money with them.”

The dealers, Huot Chhoeung, 45, and Roeun Rith, 35, were killed on Monday morning in what Mr. Kimsan previously described as an ambush.

