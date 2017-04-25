Media Licensing Moves From Ministry to Locals

The Information Ministry has issued a formal order transferring authority for the granting and renewal of licenses for private-sector radio and television stations, as well as publishing organizations under the ministry’s control, to local information departments in Phnom Penh and the provinces.

The order signed on Monday by Information Minister Khieu Kanharith also requires the payment of taxes in order to secure the new or renewed licenses.

“Radio and television stations, and other publishing media systems, are required to pay tax to the local information departments in Phnom Penh and the provinces from the date of the signature,” the order says.

Ministry spokesman Ouk Kimseng said Mr. Kanharith had told information departments in Phnom Penh and the provinces to handle such paperwork long ago, but not all of them had complied.

“His Excellency the minister instructed all information departments to do this job almost 10 years ago, and the ministry has issued the decision this time to strengthen work for some departments that have not yet started to do their jobs,” he said.



