Military Police Move Top Officials Across Country

The Defense Ministry shuffled officials across five provinces within the National Military Police last week, according to a ministry directive.

National Military Police spokesman Eng Hy said on Sunday that the shifts were not caused by any particular issue.

“When the superior decides to make a change, it needs to change,” he said.

Kompong Chhnang province’s military police commander, Meas Sovann, will move to Battambang province, while Sak Sarang, his Mondolkiri province counterpart, will take over in Kompong Chhnang.

Hem Bonarel, chief of the security protection bureau for the National Military Police headquarters, will fill the vacancy in Mondolkiri.

Or Borin and Men Siborn, military police commanders in Banteay Meanchey and Prey Veng provinces, respectively, will move to Phnom Penh to serve as deputy chiefs of staff for the National Military Police.

To fill their places, Chhuon Kimsan and Born Bin, deputy military police commanders in Prey Veng and Banteay Meanchey, were promoted.

Ministry spokesman Chhum Sucheat repeated that the directive, signed on Tuesday by Minister Tea Banh, was “nothing strange.”

sony@cambodiadaily.com

© 2017, The Cambodia Daily. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reproduced in print, electronically, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.