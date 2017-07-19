One Arrested, Two Charged for Drug Trafficking

A 50-year-old Laotian man accused of trafficking more than 1 kg of crystal methamphetamine was being held on Tuesday at the Stung Treng provincial military police station, according to an official and a statement on the National Military Police’s website.

Thav Kamuon Latanatay, of Champasak province in southern Laos, was arrested on Monday by provincial military police and local authorities on a street leading to Naoung village in Siem Pang district’s Sre Sambor commune, the statement said.

Sorn Dorn, deputy district military police chief, confirmed Mr. Kamuon Latanatay’s arrest, but said he did not have any additional information about the investigation.

In a separate drug trafficking case, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Tuesday charged two Nigerian men with trafficking about 1 kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of about $100,000, said In Song, an official at the Interior Ministry’s anti-drug department.

The men, Chukwuka Boniface Okoro, 27, and Dozie Frank Obiora, 33, are awaiting trial at Prey Sar

prison, while police look for the suspected ringleader, he said.

