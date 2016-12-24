One Killed, Dozens Injured in Separate Crashes

Dozens of garment workers were injured in Prey Veng province on Friday when an open-top truck overturned, an incident officials attributed to reckless driving and an excessive load.

The truck had been carrying at least 50 people along National Road 1 in Bavet City at about 7:15 a.m., deputy police chief Chea Sina said.

“The driver caused the accident because he was driving very fast and went to overtake another truck. It was careless and caused it to overturn,” he said.

Mr. Sina said nine seriously in­jured workers and another 41 work­ers with minor injuries were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The truck driver fled the scene, but had been identified by police, who would seek to arrest him, dep­uty police chief Keo So­khorn said.

Meanwhile, in Preah Sihanouk province, police were searching on Friday for a driver who fled the scene of a truck crash the day be­fore in which one person died and 21 others were injured.

Keth Sopheak, deputy provincial police chief, said the driver of the truck carrying passengers headed for Sihanoukville’s Sea Festival had swerved into a ditch to avoid the wall at the end of a road at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“The passengers and the things inside the truck flew out, causing a person’s death and injuries,” Mr. Sopheak said on Friday.

Passenger Pov Lida, 60, died at the scene, he said.

