Owner of Spa Where Girl Was Electrocuted Posts Bail

The owner of a spa in Siem Reap City has been released on bail after being charged with unintentional murder in the death of a Cambodian girl who was electrocuted outside her business during a Khmer New Year celebration, a provincial court spokesman said on Tuesday.

Meas Sopheak, 36, owner of Baray Spa in Svay Dangkum commune, had been sent to the provincial prison to await trial, but posted bail on Monday, court spokesman Yin Srang said.

“Her lawyer bailed her out,” he said, adding he had no more details regarding the case.

The victim, Mony Rothny, 14, died after running into an iron pole decorated with lights in front of the spa on Pub Street, causing it to make contact with the socket of an extension cord.

Police believe the pole shocked the girl, who was soaking wet after taking part in water fights as part of the festivities.

The teenager, from Kompong Speu province, was pronounced dead at the provincial referral hospital.

Ms. Sopheak was arrested the following afternoon and sent to the provincial court for questioning.

