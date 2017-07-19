Physics Students Win Big at Asean Science Comp

Six Cambodian physics students collectively won 14 medals, including one gold, at an Asean science competition in Hanoi last week, competing alongside China, Taiwan, South Korea and Switzerland, according to the Education Ministry.

The 6th Asean Plus Three Junior Science Odyssey, which accepts students between the ages of 13 and 15, had 120 contestants from 10 countries, the ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The six Cambodians, who were chosen from among the country’s top 10 physics students, trained for six months before the contest, which was themed “Renewable Energy for Life,” said Chey Thavy, head of the Royal University of Phnom Penh’s chemistry department and one of the teachers who directed students at the event.

Contestant Ly Kimhiek, 15, said her group of three won silver in the categories of group speaking and experimentation, and bronze in poster presentation, all for projects on solar box cookers and thermoelectric generators.

“I think it is a good experience to join this international competition, and I can use this experience to prepare myself for the future,” Ms. Kimhiek said.

