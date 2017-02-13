Prime Minister’s Son Handed Senior CPP Role

Prime Minister Hun Sen’s second son has been given another top job inside the ruling CPP, according to a letter signed by the premier on Thursday.

CPP spokesman Sok Eysan on Sunday confirmed Hun Manith’s appointment as deputy director of the Inspection Committee, a body inside the party’s Central Committee that probes claims of infractions by party members.

Already a major general in the army and director of the Defense Ministry’s military intelligence unit, Major General Manith was asked to fill the vacant role in order to help the committee’s overwhelmed director, Ney Pena, who is also the first vice president of the senate, Mr. Eysan said, adding that the premier’s son was not given special consideration.

“The appointment was made according to the principles and conditions of the party. It is a work request, and there are not any complicated problems,” he said.

However, Mr. Eysan later appeared to defend nepotism, saying it was necessary to appoint members’ children to preserve the party. “It needs to appoint children from the Cambodian People’s Party,” he said.

