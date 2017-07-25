Police: Deminer Stockpiled Smuggled Arms

A Cambodian Mine Action Centre employee arrested for alleged involvement in cross-border weapons smuggling told authorities he had stockpiled arms found in an underground cache in 2008, a police official said yesterday.

“Based on our information, he kept 20 AK-47 assault rifles and three 82 mm grenades at his home” in Battambang City, said Sith Los, deputy chief of the Banteay Meanchey provincial police.

The deminer, whom he identified as Mr. Vireak, “confessed that he sold weapons to Thailand on three occasions,” Brigadier General Los said. Government-aligned Fresh News had earlier identified him as 48-year-old Op Vireak.

Mr. Vireak and two other Cambodians were arrested in Battambang province’s Battambang City, Phnom Proek and Sampov Loun districts on Friday and transferred to Banteay Meanchey for questioning, Brig. Gen. Los said.