Police Deny Thai Murder Arrest Report

Denying reports that an alleged mastermind behind the killing of a British man in Thailand last month had been caught in Cambodia, officials on Sunday said they had no knowledge of an arrest.

The Bangkok Post reported on Saturday that authorities were expected to extradite Toby James Nelham, 44, who allegedly ordered the murder of Tony Kenway, another Briton, in Pattaya, Thailand, on January 24.

The Post said Mr. Nelham was arrested in Cambodia last week and was set to be handed over to Thai police on Saturday.

But Kem Sarin, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry’s immigration department, said he had not heard of Mr. Nelham’s arrest.

Chuon Narin, Preah Sihanouk provincial police chief, also said there had been no arrests fitting the description of Mr. Nelham.

The suspected shooter, South African Abel Caldeira Bonito, and alleged getaway driver, Briton Miles Dicken Turner, have been wanted by police since Tony Kenway’s death.

The two suspects were believed to have fled across the border to Cambodia on the day of the murder. Sihanoukville police put out a public call for help in finding them earlier this month.

Nop Sambo, deputy Sihanoukville immigration police chief, said police were unsure of the two identified suspects’ whereabouts.

“We have been searching for them and also investigating, but we still don’t know if they were in our area,” he said.

Other Interior Ministry and police spokesmen could not be reached on Sunday. Royal Thai Police representatives also could not be reached or declined to comment.

soumy@cambodiadaily.com

© 2017, The Cambodia Daily. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reproduced in print, electronically, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.