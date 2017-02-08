Police Recover 49 of 50 Missing Tourist Passports

All but one of 50 passports that went missing from a Phnom Penh bus station late last month have been recovered, a representative of a company involved in transporting them said on Tuesday.

Tourists were left in limbo after a box containing the passports, collected from multiple tourism agencies, disappeared from bus company Virak Buntham’s office after being delivered from Sihanoukville, but municipal police have now recovered 49 of them, said Chin Hong, a branch manager of logistics company CPSTA, which arranged for the passports to be transported via a Virak Buntham bus so tourists could extend their visas.

The recovered 49 passports are being held at the VLK Royal Travel office in Phnom Penh.

Mr. Hong said he was not told how police found the passports or why one was still missing.

James Lloyd, a 22-year-old backpacker from the U.K., heard from his travel agent on Tuesday that VLK Travel now has his passport.

Mr. Lloyd and his travel partner, who are currently in Phnom Penh, plan to reclaim their passports today.

VLK representatives in Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville declined to comment.

