Price Hikes Lead to Soaring Revenue at Angkor

Despite concerns over Angkor Archaeological Park’s steep ticket markup earlier this year, foreign visitor numbers have continued to steadily increase at the country’s marquee attraction and revenue from ticket sales has soared, according to official statistics.

Angkor Enterprise, a government organization created in 2015 to manage ticket sales at Angkor park, said the site generated about $52.2

million during the first six months of the year.

That is up from about $31.2

million during the first half of last year, an increase of about 67 percent.

About 1.2 million foreign visitors have come to the park this year, Angkor Enterprise said, up from about 990,000 for the same period last year.

In February, Angkor park increased its admission price for foreigners from $20 to $37 for a one-day pass, $40 to $62 for three days, and $60 to $72 for a week.

The price hikes were met with criticism from tour operators who said the steep increases could lead to a slowdown in visitor growth.

