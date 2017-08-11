Prime Minister Gives Laos Troops 6 Days to Leave Border Area

Prime Minister Hun Sen on Friday said troops from neighboring Laos that entered the country in April near a patch of border area must retreat by Thursday.

At a ceremony at the Peace Palace, Mr. Hun Sen said he tried to ease tensions by ordering Cambodian troops to stop disputed road construction in Stung Treng province, but the Lao troops “did not retreat.”

“I want to send a message from here appealing to Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith to pull out troops from Cambodia unconditionally,” he said. “I give you six days.”

Mr. Hun Sen said high ranking officials “understand each other, but the low ranking don’t understand each other. Troubles may follow.”

Defense Minister Tea Banh and two generals, Pol Saroeun, the commander-in-chief of the military and Kun Kim, his deputy, were ordered to prepare.

“If a situation happens, please don’t blame Cambodia,” Mr. Hun Sen said.

