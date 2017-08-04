S Reap, K Chhnang Governors Re-Appointed

The governors of Siem Reap and Kompong Chhnang provinces were re-appointed to four-year terms on Wednesday.

Khim Bunsong will continue as provincial governor in Siem Reap province, while Chhou Chandoeun will remain as the head of Kompong Chhnang, according to a royal decree

signed by Senate President and acting head of state Say Chhum. Mr. Chhum signs decrees in place of King Norodom Sihamoni when the king is out of the country.

King Sihamoni flew to Beijing for a medical check-up on July 23, thus avoiding placing his signature on a controversial amendment to the law on political parties. Prime Minister Hun Sen had asked the king to re-appoint the governors, and the king approved following the request, Interior Ministry spokesman Khieu Sopheak said. Provincial governors can serve two four-year terms, though some occasionally leave early or switch positions, according to General Sopheak.

pheap@cambodiadaily.com

© 2017, The Cambodia Daily. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reproduced in print, electronically, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.