Song Rights Awarded to Bun Chhoeun Family

The family of late songwriter and novelist Kong Bun Chhoeun has been awarded the rights to more than 40 of his songs.

Sin Sarady, director of the Culture Ministry’s copyrights department, said the rights to 41 of the 70 songs his family had requested were granted to them after a yearlong process that involved an investigation by the ministry.

“They have the managing rights so they can give [the song] to others and conduct business,” he said.

Many of the prolific writer’s songs were performed by Khmer music legends such as Sinn Sisamouth, and a number of his novels were turned into feature films before the Khmer Rouge regime.

He died at the age of 78 in April last year in Norway, where he had been living in exile due to threats against his life for his last novel, “The Destiny of Marina,” or Acid-Laced Vengeance.

Sos Mach, a singer and former head of the Khmer Artist Association, said the awarding of copyrights was encouraging for future artists.

“He [Kong Bun Chhoeun] was a rare person and we should admire and give honor to the work he did,” he said.

